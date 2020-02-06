Market Today: Intel's Strategic Moves, Dollar General's Historic Drop, and Nvidia's AI Boom

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Labor Day Weekend Market Overview

The Labor Day weekend has arrived, and the stock market was busy this week. Investors reacted to NVIDIA's (NVDA, Financial) earnings report, the July Personal Income and Spending Report, results from leading retailers, and other high-profile technology companies. The week ended with mixed results for the indices, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching a new record high.1829633324298170368.png

Guru Stock Picks

Jana Partners has made the following transactions:

  • Add in MRCY by 0.29%

Today's News

Intel (INTC, Financial) is considering significant strategic changes, including splitting its foundry business and potentially halting factory projects. This comes as the company struggles with mounting losses and missed earnings expectations. Intel's decision process is being advised by Morgan Stanley (MS) and Goldman Sachs (GS), with options to be presented at a board meeting in September.

Following the announcement of these potential strategic moves, Lip-Bu Tan resigned from Intel's (INTC, Financial) board of directors. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that Tan's departure is related to his involvement in a possible spin-off plan. Intel's shares spiked 9% in mid-morning trading on Friday as a result of this news.

Dollar General (DG, Financial) experienced a historic 32.2% drop in its stock price on Thursday, pushing shares below the $100 mark for the first time since 2018. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General to an Equal-weight rating, citing concerns over market share gains and potential margin risks if the company becomes too promotional.

Nvidia (NVDA, Financial) and Broadcom (AVGO, Financial) are under investor scrutiny as they await earnings reports. Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang emphasized the continuing AI spending boom, which has driven the company's valuation close to $3 trillion. Analysts believe this is a bullish indicator for the broader tech sector.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY, Financial) fell 14% after releasing results from a late-stage trial for its heart disease drug vutrisiran. The drug, which competes with Pfizer’s (PFE, Financial) tafamidis, failed to meet investor expectations. Meanwhile, BridgeBio (BBIO, Financial) saw a 16% rise as its competing therapy acoramidis is under FDA review.

Alibaba (BABA, Financial) climbed nearly 5% in pre-market trading after China's antitrust regulator ended a three-year investigation into the company. The State Administration for Market Regulation praised Alibaba for its compliance and rectification efforts, which included stopping monopolistic practices.

Apple (AAPL, Financial) is reportedly considering investing in OpenAI's latest funding round, which could raise concerns about its existing search deal with Google (GOOG). Bank of America analysts suggest that a large investment by Apple into OpenAI could indicate a potential long-term shift in AI partnerships.

In dividend news, Consolidated Water (CWCO, Financial) and Ingredion (INGR, Financial) announced increased payouts. Additionally, companies like Waste Management (WM) and Deere (DE) declared upcoming dividends. Investors are also looking forward to ex-dividend dates for McDonald’s (MCD) and Lockheed Martin (LMT).

GuruFocus Stock Analysis

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.