On August 28, 2024, Lawrence Lacerte, Director at Universal Display Corp (OLED, Financial), purchased 1,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 121,316 shares of Universal Display Corp.

Universal Display Corp specializes in the development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED, Financial) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications.

Over the past year, Lawrence Lacerte has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, purchasing a total of 1,000 shares and selling 7,000 shares. The recent acquisition by the insider reflects a continued interest in the company's stock amidst varying market activities.

The transaction history for insiders at Universal Display Corp over the past year includes 1 insider buy and 4 insider sells. This pattern provides a broader context to the insider's recent purchase.

Shares of Universal Display Corp were priced at $187.99 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap stands at approximately $9.19 billion. The price-earnings ratio is currently 41.57, which is above the industry median of 21.96.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $165.32, making the current price-to-GF-Value ratio 1.14. This suggests that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider purchase might signal a positive outlook from the insider towards the company's future, despite the current valuation metrics suggesting a modest overvaluation relative to the GF Value.

