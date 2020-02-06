On August 29, 2024, Anne Choate, Executive Vice President of ICF International Inc (ICFI, Financial), sold 1,368 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 3,417 shares of ICF International Inc.

ICF International Inc provides professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The company helps its clients conceive, develop, implement, and improve solutions that address complex natural resource, social, and national security issues.

Over the past year, Anne Choate has sold a total of 2,849 shares of the company and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend seen within the company, where there have been 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of ICF International Inc were trading at $165 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.11 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 31.82, which is above both the industry median of 17.98 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $130.17, indicating that ICF International Inc is currently modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.27.

The insider transaction trend for ICF International Inc suggests a cautious approach from insiders, as evidenced by the absence of insider purchases and the presence of multiple sales over the past year.

This insider activity and valuation context provide a snapshot of the current financial positioning and insider sentiment towards ICF International Inc's stock in the market.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.