On August 28, 2024, Director Whelan, Jr. Robert M. sold 1,000 shares of Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN, Financial) at a price of $219.1 per share. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 8,540 shares of the company.

Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN, Financial) is a global leader in asset optimization software. The company's integrated solutions are designed to improve productivity and profitability for businesses in industries such as energy, chemicals, and engineering.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,333 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 2 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

As of the latest transaction, Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN, Financial) has a market cap of $14.81 billion. The stock's price on the day of the transaction was $219.1.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $237.60, suggesting that Aspen Technology Inc is currently Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The valuation metrics for Aspen Technology Inc include a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, all of which are considered in the GF Value calculation.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics to understand the broader financial landscape of Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN, Financial).

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.