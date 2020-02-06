On August 30, 2024, Anne Macdonald, a Director at Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT, Financial), sold 1,698 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $135.2 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 8,744 shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc operates as a retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States. The company offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts, and jewelry among other products. It serves its customer base through both physical stores and e-commerce platforms.

Over the past year, Anne Macdonald has sold a total of 3,654 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc were trading at $135.2 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.09 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 27.91, which is above both the industry median of 17.76 and the historical median for the company.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.51. The GF Value of $89.62 is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors, especially in the context of the company's valuation metrics and stock performance.

