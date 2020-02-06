Tan Victor (Pang Hau), Regional President - APAC of Plexus Corp (PLXS, Financial), sold 1,000 shares of the company on August 28, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares of Plexus Corp.

Plexus Corp specializes in providing Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, communications, and aerospace/defense sectors. The company offers product development and design, supply chain solutions, new product introduction, manufacturing, and aftermarket services.

Over the past year, Tan Victor (Pang Hau) has sold a total of 6,000 shares of Plexus Corp and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Plexus Corp shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 43 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Plexus Corp were trading at $127.5, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.49 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 32.27, which is above both the industry median of 21.96 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Plexus Corp is estimated at $99.57 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at current price levels.

