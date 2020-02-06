On August 29, 2024, David Shaffer, President & CEO of EnerSys (ENS, Financial), executed a sale of 17,600 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 226,540.0056 shares of EnerSys.

EnerSys, a global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes reserve power and motive power batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. The company's broad portfolio ensures a consistent and reliable power supply to a wide range of industrial sectors.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 20,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a series of four insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys recorded during the same period.

Shares of EnerSys were priced at $100.08 on the day of the sale, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $4.08 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 15.33, which is below both the industry median of 22.01 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is set at $89.12, indicating that with a current price of $100.08, EnerSys is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might draw the attention of current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into how corporate executives view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

