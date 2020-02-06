On August 29, 2024, M Ball, CEO of Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP, Financial), executed a sale of 3,803 shares of the company at a price of $38.35 per share. This transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail here. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 315,129.4007 shares of the company.

Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP, Financial) is a global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds. The company serves a variety of markets including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries.

Over the past year, M Ball has sold a total of 79,802 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 32 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc were trading at $38.35 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $812.154 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 10.84, which is lower than the industry median of 23.015. This suggests a potentially undervalued position relative to its peers.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $37.44, indicating that with a current price of $38.35, Koppers Holdings Inc is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into how corporate executives view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

