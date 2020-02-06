On August 30, 2024, Director Kievdi Cornwell of PJT Partners Inc (PJT, Financial) executed a significant stock sale, offloading 15,585 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and took place at a stock price of $123.42 per share. Following this sale, the insider now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company.

PJT Partners Inc operates as a global advisory-focused investment bank, providing strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and fund placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide.

The recent transaction by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year at PJT Partners Inc, where there have been no insider purchases but seven insider sales. The insider's latest sale has contributed to a total of 15,585 shares sold by them over the past year, with no shares purchased during the same period.

Shares of PJT Partners Inc were trading at $123.42 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.94 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 32.12, which is above both the industry median of 17.88 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, PJT Partners Inc is currently significantly overvalued. The GF Value of $76.70 compared to the current price results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.61.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might draw investor attention to the stock's valuation and the ongoing insider selling trend, providing critical data points for market participants monitoring PJT Partners Inc's financial dynamics and stock performance.

