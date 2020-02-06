David Marra, EVP, Chief Underwriting Officer at RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR, Financial), sold 750 shares of the company on August 29, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 84,044 shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance to cover the risk of natural and man-made catastrophes. It is structured into segments that include Property, Casualty and Specialty, and other categories, offering its services worldwide.

Over the past year, David Marra has sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction trend at RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd shows a total of 12 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd were trading at $259. This valuation brings the market cap of the company to approximately $13.29 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 5.04, which is below both the industry median of 11.46 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $267.06, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider at RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd provides an interesting data point for investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics.

