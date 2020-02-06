On August 30, 2024, Marshall Reynolds, Director and 10% Owner of Energy Services of America Corp (ESOA, Financial), executed a sale of 75,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,579,303 shares of the company.

Energy Services of America Corp (ESOA, Financial) is engaged in providing contracting services for energy related companies. Specifically, the company is involved in the construction, replacement, and repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies. It is also involved in the construction and maintenance of water and sewer lines, and the construction of custom and production homes.

Over the past year, Marshall Reynolds has sold a total of 219,469 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for Energy Services of America Corp shows a pattern of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 20 insider sells and 7 insider buys.

Shares of Energy Services of America Corp were trading at $9.5 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $159.078 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 6.62, which is lower than both the industry median of 15.525 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Energy Services of America Corp is $5.47 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.74.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation relative to its current trading price.

