Global Markets Weekly: European Inflation Nears Central Bank's Target

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

This week's global market update covers mixed U.S. stock performance, European inflation trends, Japan's market recovery, and China's economic challenges. Key highlights include U.S. economic data, European inflation nearing the ECB's target, Japan's stock market recovery, and China's reduced growth forecasts.

United States

  • Stocks Performance: The major indexes ended mixed in a week of light trading ahead of the holiday weekend. The Nasdaq Composite fared the worst, dragged lower by chip giant NVIDIA, which lost nearly 10% of its value.
  • Growth and Inflation Data: The Labor Department’s core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index showed prices rising by 0.2% in July. Personal incomes increased by 0.3% in July, while personal spending rose by 0.5%. The Commerce Department revised upward its estimate of the annualized growth in GDP in the second quarter to 3.0%.
  • Housing Market: Pending home sales tumbled 5.5% in July, reaching their lowest level since 2001. Affordability challenges and expectations of lower mortgage rates were cited as reasons.
  • Bond Market: The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note drifted higher. Futures markets continued to price in a certainty of a 25 basis points cut in interest rates.
  • Tax-Exempt Municipal Bonds: The market was active with multiple large new deals reaching the market. Conversely, the investment-grade corporate bond market was quiet.

Market Indexes Changes

  • DJIA: 41,563.08 (+388.00, +10.28% YTD)
  • S&P 500: 5,648.40 (+13.79, +18.42% YTD)
  • Nasdaq Composite: 17,713.63 (-164.17, +18.00% YTD)
  • S&P MidCap 400: 3,091.52 (-4.73, +11.14% YTD)
  • Russell 2000: 2,217.63 (-1.07, +9.40% YTD)

Europe

  • Stock Performance: The pan-European STOXX Europe 600 Index gained 1.34%. Germany’s DAX climbed 1.47%, Italy’s FTSE MIB added 2.15%, France’s CAC 40 Index rose 0.71%, and the UK’s FTSE 100 Index ended 0.59% higher.
  • Inflation: Headline annual inflation in the eurozone decelerated to 2.2% in August from 2.6% in July. Core inflation ticked down to 2.8% from 2.9%. Some ECB policymakers remained cautious about lowering borrowing costs.
  • Economic Sentiment: The economic sentiment indicator for the euro area rose to 96.6 in August. However, Germany’s business climate index dropped to 86.6, indicating growing pessimism among companies.
  • UK Housing Market: Net mortgage approvals in the UK rose to 61,985 in July. The Nationwide Building Society’s house price index rose an annual 2.4% in August.

Japan

  • Stock Market: The Nikkei 225 Index gained 0.7% and the TOPIX Index rose 1.0%. Both indexes recovered most of the ground lost earlier in the month.
  • Inflation: The Tokyo-area core consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.4% year on year in August. BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda indicated the central bank might hike rates again if economic projections materialize.
  • Currency and Bonds: The yen weakened to the high end of the JPY 144 against the USD range. The yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond was broadly unchanged at about 0.9%.

China

  • Stock Performance: The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.43%, while the blue chip CSI 300 fell 0.17%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index gained 2.14%.
  • Economic Forecasts: Economists reduced their 2024 growth forecasts due to a prolonged property sector slump and weak domestic demand. Retail sales are estimated to grow 4% this year, down from 4.5% in July.
  • Monetary Policy: The People’s Bank of China injected RMB 300 billion into the banking system via its medium-term lending facility and left the lending rate unchanged at 2.3%.

Other Key Markets

Hungary

  • Central Bank Policy: The National Bank of Hungary kept its main policy rate at 6.75%. Policymakers acknowledged that the country’s economic recovery stalled in the second quarter. They did not rule out future rate cuts depending on global central bank policies and domestic inflation outlook.

Brazil

  • Inflation: The Brazilian government reported that month-over-month inflation was measured at 0.19%, slightly above expectations. Core inflation and core services inflation have moved down in recent readings.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.