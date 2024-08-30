Aug 30, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Shaojun Su - China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome everyone to results announcement, I'm Su Shaojun, Group Board Secretary of CPIC Group. It's my great pleasure to have this opportunity to give you a brief overview on our performance in the first half of 2024. In order to extend the coverage of this results announcement, we are conducting this event in both online and offline. And of course, you can review our playback video on our official website.



First of all, allow me to introduce our guest of honor Mr. FU Fan, Group Chairman; and Mr. Zhao Yonggang, Group President; and Mr. Yuanhan Zhang, Group CFO, and the Chief Actuary; and Mr. Xu Jianguo, Group CIO; and our independent director will also attend this meeting and also some of our senior executives will attend this meeting as a nonvoting member.



First of all, I'll give the floor to Mr. Zhoa to give us an overview of our H1 performance.



Yonggang Zhao - China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd - President



Good afternoon, ladies gentlemen, I'm Zhao