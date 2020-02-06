David Grover, the Chief Accounting Officer of Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK, Financial), executed a sale of 6,417 shares of the company on August 29, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $271.56 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,742,517.52. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company.

Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK, Financial) is a leading data analytics and risk assessment firm that provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in insurance, energy markets, and financial services. The company helps clients predict and manage risks in order to optimize outcomes.

Over the past year, David Grover has sold a total of 12,898 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 21 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the last year.

The shares of Verisk Analytics Inc were trading at $271.56 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $38.85 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 44.36, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 17.98.

According to the GF Value assessment, Verisk Analytics Inc is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02. The GF Value of $265.53 is slightly below the current trading price, suggesting that the stock is reasonably priced based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels concerning the company's future prospects. With the current valuation metrics, potential investors should consider both the recent insider activities and the broader market conditions when evaluating their investment decisions in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK, Financial).

