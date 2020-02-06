Insider Sale: Chief Accounting Officer David Grover Sells Shares of Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

David Grover, the Chief Accounting Officer of Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK, Financial), executed a sale of 6,417 shares of the company on August 29, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $271.56 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,742,517.52. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,140 shares of the company.

Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK, Financial) is a leading data analytics and risk assessment firm that provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in insurance, energy markets, and financial services. The company helps clients predict and manage risks in order to optimize outcomes.

Over the past year, David Grover has sold a total of 12,898 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 21 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the last year.

The shares of Verisk Analytics Inc were trading at $271.56 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $38.85 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 44.36, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 17.98.

According to the GF Value assessment, Verisk Analytics Inc is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02. The GF Value of $265.53 is slightly below the current trading price, suggesting that the stock is reasonably priced based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

1829737803823607808.png

1829737844235726848.png

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels concerning the company's future prospects. With the current valuation metrics, potential investors should consider both the recent insider activities and the broader market conditions when evaluating their investment decisions in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK, Financial).

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.