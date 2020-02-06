On August 30, 2024, Leslie Rainbolt, Director and 10% Owner of BancFirst Corp (BANF, Financial), executed a sale of 18,377 shares of the company at a price of $106.22 per share. This transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of BancFirst Corp.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst, a regional bank providing a range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. BancFirst Corp is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Over the past year, Leslie Rainbolt has sold a total of 18,377 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for BancFirst Corp shows a pattern of more sales than buys among insiders, with 30 insider sells and 5 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of BancFirst Corp were trading at $106.22 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.51 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 17.76, which is above both the industry median of 10.26 and the company's historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $94.26, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13. This suggests that BancFirst Corp is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics. The transaction details and the company's valuation ratios provide a comprehensive view of BancFirst Corp's current market standing.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.