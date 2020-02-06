On August 30, 2024, President Brian Hole sold 1,187 shares of Willis Lease Finance Corp (WLFC, Financial), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 96,589 shares of the company.

Willis Lease Finance Corp specializes in the leasing of spare commercial aircraft engines, aircraft, and other aircraft-related equipment to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers worldwide.

Over the past year, Brian Hole has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock, selling a total of 24,570 shares and purchasing none. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 82 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Willis Lease Finance Corp were priced at $106.17 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $772.655 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 8.41, which is below the industry median of 17.98.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Willis Lease Finance Corp is $63.35 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.68.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Willis Lease Finance Corp.

