On August 29, 2024, Joseph Farrelly, Director at Corpay Inc (CPAY, Financial), executed a sale of 3,225 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 13,505 shares of Corpay Inc.

Corpay Inc is a leading firm in the financial technology sector, providing integrated payment solutions and technology services that help businesses manage their financial operations efficiently.

The shares were sold at a price of $310.14 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $998,200.50. This sale has adjusted the insider's stake in the company significantly.

Reviewing the insider transaction history for Corpay Inc, there have been no insider purchases but six insider sales over the past year, indicating a possible trend among insiders.

On the valuation front, Corpay Inc's shares trading at $310.14 give the company a market cap of $21.91 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 22.93, which is below both the industry median of 26 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, Corpay Inc is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04. The GF Value of $297.36 is slightly below the current trading price, suggesting that the stock is trading at a fair market price.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This recent insider sale by Joseph Farrelly could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Corpay Inc.

