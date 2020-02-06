On August 29, 2024, Donald Olsen, Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary of Cricut Inc (CRCT, Financial), executed a sale of 40,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 655,833 shares of Cricut Inc.

Cricut Inc is a company that operates in the creative technology sector, providing connected devices for designing and personalizing a wide range of products. The company's offerings include cutting machines and accessories, which are popular among DIY enthusiasts for crafting and small business operations.

Over the past year, Donald Olsen has sold a total of 91,045 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 16 insider sales and only 1 insider buy over the last year.

Shares of Cricut Inc were trading at $5.74 on the day of the sale, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $1.25 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 18.29, which is below both the industry median of 21.96 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Cricut Inc is considered modestly undervalued. The GF Value of $7.11 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81.

The insider transaction trends and the GF Value are significant indicators for investors considering the stock's current valuation and insider activities.

Investors and stakeholders in Cricut Inc (CRCT, Financial) may find these insights valuable as they assess the company's stock performance and insider transactions in relation to its market valuation and industry standards.

