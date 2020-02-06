On August 30, 2024, Stuart Tross, Chief People & Workpl Officer of MannKind Corp (MNKD, Financial), sold 80,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 1,047,191 shares of MannKind Corp.

MannKind Corp focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Over the past year, Stuart Tross has sold a total of 80,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of MannKind Corp were trading at $6.33 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.72 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 125.20, significantly higher than the industry median of 26.26 and above the historical median for the company.

The GF Value of MannKind Corp is $9.75, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.65. This suggests that the stock might be a possible value trap, and potential investors should think twice before making an investment.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.