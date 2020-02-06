On August 29, 2024, David Wang, Chief Technology Officer of Crexendo Inc (CXDO, Financial), executed a sale of 20,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 439,327 shares of Crexendo Inc.

Crexendo Inc is a company that provides a suite of cloud-based communication solutions, including telecommunication services, cloud telephony solutions, and other related technology products for businesses. The company aims to enhance business communication for small and medium-sized enterprises through its advanced cloud technology.

Over the past year, David Wang has sold a total of 70,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 12 insider sells and 10 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Crexendo Inc were trading at $5.25 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $137.849 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 51.60, which is above the industry median of 15.71.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is $3.67, indicating that at a price of $5.25, Crexendo Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.43. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation perspectives.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.