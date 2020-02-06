Release Date: August 30, 2024

Positive Points

IHH Healthcare Bhd (XKLS:5225, Financial) reported a record revenue of MYR6.1 billion for Q2 2024, surpassing the previous quarter.

The company declared an interim dividend of MYR0.045 per share, which is MYR0.01 higher than the previous year's interim dividend.

Hospital occupancy across the group stands at 70%, reflecting strong demand for services.

Strong growth in medical tourism, particularly in Malaysia, with a 50% increase in revenue from foreign patients.

Significant expansion plans, including a 200-bed transitional care facility in Singapore and a 180-bed Acibadem City Clinic in Bulgaria by end 2024.

Negative Points

EBITDA margins in India declined by about 3 percentage points due to the national elections and a one-off write-back in the previous year.

Medical inflation continues to outpace general inflation, putting pressure on cost containment strategies.

The Turkish operations were impacted by extended holidays and provincial elections, affecting patient volumes.

There is a persistent global shortage of nurses, which continues to be a challenge for the healthcare sector.

Revenue intensity showed a quarter-on-quarter decline in some regions, raising concerns about sustaining growth in the second half of 2024.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the seasonality factors impacting India's EBITDA margins this quarter?

A: The decline in India's EBITDA margins is due to two main factors: the national elections, which spanned over a month and impacted volumes, and a one-off write-back in last year's results that isn't present this year. Despite this, Fortis and IHH India have shown strong operational performance with EBITDA margins in the teens and above 20%, respectively. - Dilip Kadambi, Group CFO

Q: What is the plan for Agilus in India regarding the private equity fund?

A: Fortis has received a notice from the private equity investors, and the Board of Fortis is evaluating options. The course of action will be outlined in the coming months. - Prem Nair, Group CEO

Q: How are you ensuring the growth of medical tourism despite the strengthening ringgit?

A: Malaysia remains an attractive destination due to its clinical competence, outcomes, accessibility, and competitive currency. The Malaysian Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) also promotes medical tourism effectively. - Prem Nair, Group CEO

Q: How are you managing medical inflation, especially in Malaysia?

A: Medical inflation is consistently higher than general CPI due to factors like manpower costs and new technologies. We focus on delivering value-based healthcare, procuring consumables in large volumes, and maintaining reasonable costs across all markets. - Prem Nair, Group CEO

Q: Can you provide a breakdown of revenue contribution from medical tourism across key markets?

A: In Q2, Singapore's revenue from foreign patients was about 19-20%, Malaysia around 6-7%, Turkey roughly 15%, and India about 7%. This indicates robust growth in both domestic and foreign patient volumes. - Dilip Kadambi, Group CFO

Q: What are your thoughts on the Indonesian government's efforts to retain patients domestically?

A: While the reforms are positive, they will take several years to fully implement. We will monitor the situation closely, but for now, Indonesian patients continue to seek treatment in our hospitals due to various factors. - Prem Nair, Group CEO

Q: How do you plan to address the decline in margins for Singapore and Malaysia?

A: We have seen margin expansion in Singapore and Turkey, and stable margins in Malaysia. The slight decline in Malaysia is due to our large organic expansion plan, which impacts margins temporarily. We focus on dollar value growth in EBITDA. - Dilip Kadambi, Group CFO

Q: What is the dividend guidance given the current payout ratio?

A: We have increased our dividend policy to at least 30%. The interim dividend of MYR0.045 reflects our strong operational cash flow, which supports our brownfield expansion plans. - Dilip Kadambi, Group CFO

Q: How do you see the outlook for Acibadem's business given the lira's stabilization and diversification efforts?

A: Acibadem has shown strong growth across local patients, foreign patients, and European expansion. We expect double-digit revenue growth and stable margins above 20%. - Dilip Kadambi, Group CFO

Q: How does the value-driven outcome-based payment model affect revenue intensity?

A: Value-based healthcare is implemented across all our markets and focuses on delivering value for the dollar charged. It does not significantly affect revenue intensity, which is driven by higher technology and higher acuity procedures. - Prem Nair, Group CEO

