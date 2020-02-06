MINISO Group Holding Ltd (MNSO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic Expansion

MINISO Group Holding Ltd (MNSO) reports robust financial performance and significant store expansion in the first half of 2024.

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Increased by 25% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted Net Profit: Increased by 18% year-over-year to RMB1.2 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased by 26% year-over-year, with a margin of 25.4%.
  • Same-Store Sales Growth (SSG): 7% year-over-year at group level; 16% in overseas markets; 14% for TOP TOY.
  • Gross Profit Margin (GP Margin): Increased by 4.1 percentage points year-over-year.
  • Operating Profit (OP): Increased by 18% year-over-year, with a margin of 19.3%.
  • Store Expansion: 189 net new stores in mainland China; 256 net new stores overseas.
  • Cash Position: RMB6.9 billion as of June 30, 2024.
  • Free Cash Flow: Above RMB1 billion for the first half of 2024.
  • Inventory Turnover Days: 81 days overall; 70 days in China; 147 days overseas.
  • Dividend Payout: Interim cash dividend of approximately RMB621 million.
  • Share Repurchase Program: Approved, not exceeding 10% of total outstanding shares.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • MINISO Group Holding Ltd (MNSO, Financial) achieved an 18% year-over-year increase in adjusted net profit for the first half of 2024, excluding net foreign exchange impact.
  • The company saw a robust 60% year-over-year increase in GMV in mainland China, indicating strong domestic performance.
  • MINISO's overseas revenue exceeded RMB2.7 billion, marking a 43% year-over-year increase, with direct operation market revenue growing by 70%.
  • The company added 256 new stores in overseas markets in the first half of 2024, with a significant portion of these in the United States.
  • MINISO's IP product strategy has been effective, with IP product sales contributing nearly 50% to overseas revenue and showing a 40% year-over-year growth in domestic markets.

Negative Points

  • Despite the positive growth, the company is still in the investment stage in overseas markets, which may impact short-term profitability.
  • The domestic consumer market in China remains soft, posing challenges for maintaining high same-store sales growth.
  • SG&A expenses increased by 56%, with selling and distribution expenses rising by 66%, impacting overall profitability.
  • Logistics expenses increased by 54%, reflecting higher costs due to international pricing tensions.
  • Operating profit margin decreased to 19.3% from 20.4% in the same period last year, indicating pressure on margins.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How has MINISO's performance been in the domestic market during July and August, considering the observed weakness in domestic demand? Additionally, how should we view the contribution of pop-up stores for the rest of the year?
A: (Guofu Ye, CEO) Despite a soft domestic consumer market, MINISO has maintained best-in-class same-store sales in China, with a year-to-date performance above 97%. The company aims for 10% to 15% year-on-year growth in offline business. Initiatives to improve product capabilities, channel expansion, and strategic brand upgrades are expected to drive future growth.

Q: The selling and distribution expense as a percentage of revenue has exceeded 20% this quarter. How should we think about this ratio going forward in the second half?
A: (Jingjing Zhang, CFO) The increase in expenses is primarily due to the rapid expansion of DTC stores in the US. As the store base grows, logistics and other expenses will be optimized. The operating expense ratio is expected to significantly reduce in the second half.

Q: Given the volatile consumption market in the US, do you see any new opportunities or risks, and how will this impact expansion and store formats?
A: (Guofu Ye, CEO) The US market has shown strong same-store sales growth of 14% in the first half. The focus will be on doubling the business through rapid store expansion and improving product localization. The company plans to open more stores and enhance store formats and digital systems to improve efficiency.

Q: Can you provide an update on the European market, particularly regarding store formats and partnerships?
A: (Jingjing Zhang, CFO) In Europe, the UK market has seen a 50% increase in same-store sales and a 150% increase in total sales, demonstrating the success of the store strategy. The focus will be on upgrading store formats, increasing IP product contributions, and enhancing customer experience to drive further growth.

Q: What are the key drivers for MINISO's overseas business, and how do you plan to sustain growth?
A: (Guofu Ye, CEO) The overseas business has shown strong revenue growth, particularly in the US and direct operation markets. Key drivers include product localization, operational efficiency, and strategic partnerships. The company plans to continue expanding its store network and enhancing its IP product offerings to sustain growth.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.