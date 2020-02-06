Release Date: August 30, 2024

Positive Points

MINISO Group Holding Ltd (MNSO, Financial) achieved an 18% year-over-year increase in adjusted net profit for the first half of 2024, excluding net foreign exchange impact.

The company saw a robust 60% year-over-year increase in GMV in mainland China, indicating strong domestic performance.

MINISO's overseas revenue exceeded RMB2.7 billion, marking a 43% year-over-year increase, with direct operation market revenue growing by 70%.

The company added 256 new stores in overseas markets in the first half of 2024, with a significant portion of these in the United States.

MINISO's IP product strategy has been effective, with IP product sales contributing nearly 50% to overseas revenue and showing a 40% year-over-year growth in domestic markets.

Negative Points

Despite the positive growth, the company is still in the investment stage in overseas markets, which may impact short-term profitability.

The domestic consumer market in China remains soft, posing challenges for maintaining high same-store sales growth.

SG&A expenses increased by 56%, with selling and distribution expenses rising by 66%, impacting overall profitability.

Logistics expenses increased by 54%, reflecting higher costs due to international pricing tensions.

Operating profit margin decreased to 19.3% from 20.4% in the same period last year, indicating pressure on margins.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How has MINISO's performance been in the domestic market during July and August, considering the observed weakness in domestic demand? Additionally, how should we view the contribution of pop-up stores for the rest of the year?

A: (Guofu Ye, CEO) Despite a soft domestic consumer market, MINISO has maintained best-in-class same-store sales in China, with a year-to-date performance above 97%. The company aims for 10% to 15% year-on-year growth in offline business. Initiatives to improve product capabilities, channel expansion, and strategic brand upgrades are expected to drive future growth.

Q: The selling and distribution expense as a percentage of revenue has exceeded 20% this quarter. How should we think about this ratio going forward in the second half?

A: (Jingjing Zhang, CFO) The increase in expenses is primarily due to the rapid expansion of DTC stores in the US. As the store base grows, logistics and other expenses will be optimized. The operating expense ratio is expected to significantly reduce in the second half.

Q: Given the volatile consumption market in the US, do you see any new opportunities or risks, and how will this impact expansion and store formats?

A: (Guofu Ye, CEO) The US market has shown strong same-store sales growth of 14% in the first half. The focus will be on doubling the business through rapid store expansion and improving product localization. The company plans to open more stores and enhance store formats and digital systems to improve efficiency.

Q: Can you provide an update on the European market, particularly regarding store formats and partnerships?

A: (Jingjing Zhang, CFO) In Europe, the UK market has seen a 50% increase in same-store sales and a 150% increase in total sales, demonstrating the success of the store strategy. The focus will be on upgrading store formats, increasing IP product contributions, and enhancing customer experience to drive further growth.

Q: What are the key drivers for MINISO's overseas business, and how do you plan to sustain growth?

A: (Guofu Ye, CEO) The overseas business has shown strong revenue growth, particularly in the US and direct operation markets. Key drivers include product localization, operational efficiency, and strategic partnerships. The company plans to continue expanding its store network and enhancing its IP product offerings to sustain growth.

