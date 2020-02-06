China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd (SHSE:601601) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Net Profit Growth and Solid Capital Position

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd (SHSE:601601) reports a 37.1% surge in net profit and robust solvency margins in Q2 2024.

  • Group Operating Income: RMB194.6 billion, up 10.9%
  • Group Insurance Revenue: RMB137 billion, up 2.2%
  • Group OPAT: RMB19.7 billion, up 3.3%
  • Net Profit: RMB25.1 billion, up 37.1%
  • EV Growth: 7.4%
  • Number of Customers: 181 million
  • AUM: RMB3.3 trillion, up 11%
  • Comprehensive Solvency Margin Level: 251%
  • Core Solvency Margin Level: 173%
  • Life Business Written Premium: RMB170 billion, up 0.3%
  • Life Business NBV: RMB9 billion, up 22.8%
  • Life Business Margin: 18.7%, up by 5.3 percentage points
  • 13-Month Persistency Ratio: 96.9%
  • 25-Month Persistency Ratio: 91.7%, up by 7.6 percentage points
  • Regular Pay New Business: RMB18.2 billion, up by 3.9%
  • Bank Channel New Business: RMB21.9 billion, down by 1%
  • Bank Channel NBV: RMB1.75 billion, up by 26%
  • Primary Premium Income: RMB111.8 billion, up by 6.8%
  • Auto Insurance Premium: RMB52.2 billion, up by 22.8%
  • Non-Auto Insurance Premium: RMB59.6 billion, up by 12.7%
  • Underwriting Combined Ratio: 97.1%, down by 0.8 percentage points
  • Loss Ratio: 69.6%, down by 0.8 percentage points
  • Auto Insurance Underwriting Combined Ratio: 97.1%, down by 0.9 percentage points
  • Auto Insurance Underwriting Loss Ratio: 71.4%, up by 0.6 percentage points
  • Auto Insurance Underwriting Expense Ratio: 25.7%, down by 1.5 percentage points
  • Renewal Ratio for Individual Customers: 76%, up by 1.1 percentage points
  • Share of Premium from New Energy Vehicles: 14.1%, up by 3.6 percentage points
  • Non-Auto Business Combined Ratio: 97.2%, down by 0.6 percentage points
  • Health Insurance Primary Premium Income: RMB16.1 billion, up by 21%
  • Agriculture Insurance Premium: RMB13.6 billion, up by 9.8%
  • Liability Insurance Premium: RMB12.5 billion, up by 11.8%
  • Commercial Property Insurance Premium: RMB4.5 billion, up by 22%
  • Group AUM: RMB3.3 trillion, up by 11.7%
  • Group In-House Investment: RMB2.5 trillion, up by 9.2%
  • Third-Party AUM: RMB807 billion, up by 20%
  • Net Investment Income: RMB39.1 billion, up by 1.67%
  • Net Investment Yield: 1.8%, down by 0.2 percentage points
  • Total Investment Income: RMB56 billion, up by 46.5% year on year
  • Comprehensive Investment Yield: 3%, up by 0.9 percentage points year on year

Release Date: August 30, 2024

Positive Points

  • Group operating income increased by 10.9% to RMB194.6 billion.
  • Net profit surged by 37.1% to RMB25.1 billion.
  • Assets under management (AUM) grew by 11% to RMB3.3 trillion.
  • The company maintained a solid capital position with a comprehensive solvency margin level of 251%.
  • CPIC Life achieved a record NBV growth and improved its 13-month persistency ratio to 96.9%.

Negative Points

  • Net investment yield decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 1.8%.
  • The underwriting combined ratio for auto insurance increased by 0.6 percentage points to 71.4%.
  • New business growth for the bank channel came under pressure, with a 1% decline.
  • The company faces challenges from capital market volatility impacting net profit.
  • There is a need to address the duration gap between asset and liability durations, which expanded by 0.5 years.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How is China Pacific Insurance (CPIC) responding to the new policy push from the Chinese government to promote modernization?
A: CPIC is focused on stable and prudent business growth, emphasizing insurance as a shock absorber for the economy and a stabilizer for society. The company is supporting high-tech industries and green finance, with premiums from high-tech industries reaching RMB5 billion and green insurance premiums exceeding RMB34 billion in H1 2024. CPIC is also making insurance more inclusive, with initiatives like elderly care solutions and agricultural insurance to support rural economic recovery.

Q: What are the strategic plans for CPIC Life following recent personnel changes and the launch of Phase Two of the transformation?
A: CPIC Life is focusing on channel diversification and enhancing operational efficiency. The company aims to maximize customer, economic, and social value through a "one-half X" model centered on agency channels and multiple other channels. The new management team will continue to drive the transformation, focusing on economic targets like EV, NBV, net profit, and OPAT, while also incorporating ESG indicators into KPIs.

Q: How will the new pricing rate for life products impact CPIC's product strategy?
A: The new pricing rate will lead to changes in product development, with a focus on protection business and par life products. CPIC has been emphasizing par life products, and sales have grown significantly compared to last year. The company is training agents to sell more par life products to adapt to the new pricing environment.

Q: What are the reasons behind the improvement in CPIC's combined ratio for P&C insurance, and what are the future targets?
A: The combined ratio improved to 97.1% due to enhanced expense management, better claims management in health and liability insurance, and a focus on high-quality areas. CPIC aims to maintain a sustainable combined ratio by leveraging technology to reduce costs and improve risk management.

Q: How is CPIC managing credit risk, especially in light of recent market volatility and exposure to the property market?
A: CPIC has a sophisticated credit risk management system with centralized oversight. The company has been prudent in its property market investments, exiting sensitive areas early. CPIC maintains a diversified credit portfolio with high credit ratings and focuses on long-term, sustainable returns.

