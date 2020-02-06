Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Pre-Tax Income Growth Amid Rising Credit Losses

Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF) reports a 4% growth in pre-tax, pre-provision income, but faces challenges with increased credit losses and impaired loans.

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income Growth: 4% growth in Q3.
  • General Commercial Loan Growth: 5% annual growth.
  • Commercial Mortgages: Declined 8% from last year.
  • Real Estate Project Loans: Decreased 4% from last year, but 3% growth over Q2.
  • Franchise Deposits: 16% increase in term deposits, 7% decline in demand and notice deposits.
  • Capital Market Deposits: Decreased 9% year-over-year, increased 13% sequentially.
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share: Decreased $0.28 from the prior year, $0.21 from the prior quarter.
  • Net Interest Margin: Increased 12 basis points year-over-year, 9 basis points sequentially.
  • Gross Impaired Loans: 124 basis points of gross loans, 24 basis points higher than last quarter.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: 59 basis points, with 57 basis points for impaired loans.
  • Common Share Dividend: $0.35 per share, consistent with last quarter, up $0.02 from last year.
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share Guidance: Expected range of $0.86 to $0.91 for Q4.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF, Financial) achieved 4% growth in pre-tax, pre-provision income in Q3 2024.
  • Net interest margin saw significant improvement due to targeted loan growth and optimized funding.
  • General commercial loan growth was 5% on an annual basis, supporting 11% average annual loan growth over the last five years.
  • The bank's disciplined lending approach resulted in selective originations and strong credit performance in commercial real estate portfolios.
  • Sequential CET1 ratio improved by 12 basis points to approximately 10.2%, demonstrating capital resiliency.

Negative Points

  • Significant increase in provision for credit losses on impaired loans, primarily due to two specific loans.
  • Gross impaired loans increased by 24 basis points from the previous quarter.
  • Adjusted earnings per share decreased by $0.28 from the prior year, driven by higher provisions for credit losses.
  • Non-interest income decreased by 4% sequentially, driven by reductions in the fair value of select debt securities and lower foreign exchange income.
  • Operating expenses increased due to new banking centers, higher deposit insurance costs, and investments in digital capabilities.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you give me an idea of the proportion of impaired loans specifically related to the two loans you referred to?
A: Only about 20% of the impaired loans were specific to these two loans. The outsized impact was due to the size of the provision for losses, which was about 30 basis points of our total impaired PCL related to these two exposures. (M. Carolina Parra, Chief Risk Officer; R. Matthew Rudd, Chief Financial Officer)

Q: Can you give us a better understanding of the nature of the collateral behind those two loans or what industry sectors they were related to?
A: The change in values was specific to the borrowers and not related to the actual collateral. These were unusual operational matters. The loans were in our general commercial book, secured with general security agreements, mortgages, and personal guarantees. (M. Carolina Parra, Chief Risk Officer; Christopher Fowler, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director)

Q: Is the slowing loan growth due to a slower pace of originations or customer attrition?
A: It is due to a slower pace of originations. We are being highly selective, especially in the commercial mortgage portfolio, and we see steady momentum carrying into Q4. (R. Matthew Rudd, Chief Financial Officer; Christopher Fowler, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director)

Q: How should we think about managing expenses and ongoing investments over the next 12 months?
A: We have redirected expenses to support growth and service with clients, aiming for structural ongoing positive operating leverage. Expense growth is expected to be in the mid-single digit range, with more revenue growth. (Christopher Fowler, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director)

Q: Is the lower expected realization value related to fraud?
A: No, it has nothing to do with fraud. The resolutions on these two credits are extraordinary and do not reflect the rest of our book. (M. Carolina Parra, Chief Risk Officer; Christopher Fowler, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director)

Q: What caused the change in language regarding the timing of the acquisition closing?
A: It is a subtle tweak and does not mean anything substantially different. We continue to work through the processes and support them. (Christopher Fowler, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director)

Q: How much interaction is there between the two banks in terms of the transition?
A: We are creating the plan for what comes next. We have steps to occur, including a special meeting for shareholders and regulatory reviews. (Christopher Fowler, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director)

Q: Does National Bank have any influence on your decision-making at this point?
A: Today, we are operating as two separate banks, and we anticipate offering lots of value on closing. (Christopher Fowler, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director)

Q: Can you clarify the recovery rates that impacted the provisions this quarter?
A: The big change was a decrease in the overall recovery from the company perspective, not specific asset value. We are reflecting our latest assessment with a very prudent approach. (M. Carolina Parra, Chief Risk Officer)

Q: Are the two files related to the same borrower or industry?
A: No, they are two separate borrowers with no relation, not the same industry, and no underlying trend. (Christopher Fowler, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director; M. Carolina Parra, Chief Risk Officer)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.