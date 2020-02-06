On August 29, 2024, Vojin Todorovic, the Chief Financial Officer of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (BBW, Financial), executed a sale of 10,294 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 103,330 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer offering an interactive make-your-own stuffed animal retail-entertainment experience. The company has a market cap of $460.814 million and has been trading at $33.37 per share.

The price-earnings ratio of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc stands at 9.38, which is below both the industry median of 17.76 and the company's historical median. This valuation metric suggests a potentially lower valuation compared to its peers.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc is $25.89, which, when compared to its current trading price, indicates that the stock is Modestly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.29.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc shows a total of 15 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.

