On August 29, 2024, Jack Lazar, Director at Box Inc (BOX, Financial), executed a sale of 7,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 29,197 shares of Box Inc.

Box Inc operates as a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The platform offers features such as file sharing, collaborating, and workflow management.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been 26 insider sells and no insider buys at Box Inc.

Shares of Box Inc were priced at $32.68 on the day of the sale. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $4.73 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Box Inc stands at 41.27, which is above the industry median of 26.31.

The GF Value of Box Inc is $32.21, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation.

