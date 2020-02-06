On August 29, 2024, Dana Evan, Director at Box Inc (BOX, Financial), executed a sale of 11,526 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 112,599 shares of Box Inc.

Box Inc operates as a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The platform offers features such as file sharing, collaborating, and other tools for working with files that are stored in the cloud.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 22,526 shares and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history reveals a pattern of 26 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Box Inc were priced at $32.58 on the day of the sale, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $4.73 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 41.27, which is above the industry median of 26.31. This valuation suggests a premium compared to the industry average.

The stock's GF Value is calculated at $32.21, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.01. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the company's current valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. These factors are crucial for assessing the company's financial health and market position.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.