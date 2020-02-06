Earnings To Watch: GitLab Inc (GTLB) Reports Q2 2025 Result

GitLab Inc (GTLB, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2025 earnings on Sep 3, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2025 revenue is $176.89 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at -$0.20 per share. The full year 2025's revenue is expected to be $736.61 million and the earnings are expected to be -$0.94 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

GitLab Inc (GTLB, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for GitLab Inc (GTLB) have seen an increase, moving from $731.67 million to $736.61 million for the full year 2025, and from $914.78 million to $917.14 million for 2026. Earnings estimates have also improved, with projections rising from -$1.07 per share to -$0.94 per share for the full year 2025, and from -$1.05 per share to -$0.90 per share for 2026.

GitLab Inc (GTLB, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, GitLab Inc's (GTLB) actual revenue was $169.19 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $165.89 million by 1.99%. GitLab Inc's (GTLB) actual earnings were -$0.35 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of -$0.335 per share by -3.28%. After releasing the results, GitLab Inc (GTLB) was down by -4.93% in one day.

GitLab Inc (GTLB, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 23 analysts, the average target price for GitLab Inc (GTLB) is $62.62 with a high estimate of $80 and a low estimate of $50. The average target implies an upside of 32.11% from the current price of $47.40.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for GitLab Inc (GTLB, Financial) in one year is $92.73, suggesting an upside of 95.63% from the current price of $47.40.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 27 brokerage firms, GitLab Inc's (GTLB, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.0, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

