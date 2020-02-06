Asana Inc (ASAN) Q2 2025 Earnings Report Preview: What To Expect

Asana Inc (ASAN, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2025 earnings on Sep 3, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2025 revenue is $177.65 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at -$0.30 per share. The full year 2025's revenue is expected to be $722.85 million and the earnings are expected to be -$1.13 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Asana Inc (ASAN, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Asana Inc (ASAN) for the full year 2025 have declined from $723.43 million to $722.85 million, and for 2026, estimates have decreased from $829.98 million to $827.09 million. Earnings estimates for the full year 2025 have declined from -$1.12 per share to -$1.13 per share, while for 2026, the earnings estimates have remained flat at -$0.98 per share.

Asana Inc (ASAN, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, Asana Inc's (ASAN) actual revenue was $172.45 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $168.73 million by 2.2%. Asana Inc's (ASAN) actual earnings were -$0.28 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of -$0.304 per share by 7.89%. After releasing the results, Asana Inc (ASAN) was down by -0.61% in one day.

Asana Inc (ASAN, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 16 analysts, the average target price for Asana Inc (ASAN) is $16.55 with a high estimate of $27 and a low estimate of $10. The average target implies an upside of 17.68% from the current price of $14.06.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Asana Inc (ASAN, Financial) in one year is $26.83, suggesting an upside of 90.83% from the current price of $14.06.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 17 brokerage firms, Asana Inc's (ASAN, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.8, indicating a "Hold" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy and 5 denotes Sell.

