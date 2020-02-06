Zscaler Inc (ZS, Financial) is set to release its Q4 2024 earnings on Sep 3, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q4 2024 revenue is $567.93 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at -$0.14 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $2.14 billion and the earnings are expected to be -$0.45 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Zscaler Inc (ZS, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Zscaler Inc (ZS) for the full year 2024 have increased from $2.13 billion to $2.14 billion. For 2025, the estimates have declined from $2.63 billion to $2.62 billion. Earnings estimates for the full year 2024 have improved from -$0.53 per share to -$0.45 per share, and for 2025, from -$0.29 per share to -$0.22 per share.

Zscaler Inc (ZS, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, Zscaler Inc's (ZS) actual revenue was $553.20 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $535.91 million by 3.23%. Zscaler Inc's (ZS) actual earnings were $0.12 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of -$0.26 per share by 146.69%. After releasing the results, Zscaler Inc (ZS) was up by 8.5% in one day.

Zscaler Inc (ZS, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 38 analysts, the average target price for Zscaler Inc (ZS) is $236.05 with a high estimate of $400 and a low estimate of $180. The average target implies an upside of 18.04% from the current price of $199.98.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Zscaler Inc (ZS, Financial) in one year is $319.27, suggesting an upside of 59.65% from the current price of $199.98.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 43 brokerage firms, Zscaler Inc's (ZS, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.0, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

