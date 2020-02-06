Earnings To Watch: HealthEquity Inc (HQY) Reports Q2 2025 Result

HealthEquity Inc (HQY, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2025 earnings on Sep 3, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2025 revenue is $284.87 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.24 per share. The full year 2025's revenue is expected to be $1.17 billion and the earnings are expected to be $1.18 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

HealthEquity Inc (HQY, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for HealthEquity Inc (HQY) have shown an upward trend, with figures for the full year 2025 increasing from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion and for 2026 from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Similarly, earnings estimates have risen, moving from $1.05 per share to $1.18 per share for the full year 2025 and from $1.79 per share to $1.85 per share for 2026.

HealthEquity Inc (HQY, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, HealthEquity Inc's (HQY) actual revenue was $287.60 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $278.11 million by 3.41%. HealthEquity Inc's (HQY) actual earnings were $0.33 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $0.24 per share by 35.8%. After releasing the results, HealthEquity Inc (HQY) was up by 2.68% in one day.

HealthEquity Inc (HQY, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 13 analysts, the average target price for HealthEquity Inc (HQY) is $103.62 with a high estimate of $110 and a low estimate of $92. The average target implies an upside of 30.24% from the current price of $79.56.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for HealthEquity Inc (HQY, Financial) in one year is $94.44, suggesting an upside of 18.7% from the current price of $79.56.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 14 brokerage firms, HealthEquity Inc's (HQY, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 1.6, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

