Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Sep 3, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $92.88 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at -$1.49 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $443.63 million and the earnings are expected to be -$5.89 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) have seen a decrease, moving from $485.71 million to $443.63 million for the full year 2024, and from $794.10 million to $770.44 million for 2025. Similarly, earnings estimates have also declined, with the full year 2024 estimates moving from -$5.40 per share to -$5.89 per share, and the 2025 estimates adjusting from -$0.22 per share to -$1.53 per share.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Ascendis Pharma A/S's (ASND) actual revenue was $106.07 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $87.923 million by 20.63%. Ascendis Pharma A/S's (ASND) actual earnings were -$2.54 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of -$1.592 per share by 59.8%. After releasing the results, Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) was up by 0.06% in one day.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 13 analysts, the average target price for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) is $194.50 with a high estimate of $275.52 and a low estimate of $164.12. The average target implies an upside of 40.48% from the current price of $138.45.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND, Financial) in one year is $2601.96, suggesting an upside of 1779.35% from the current price of $138.45.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 15 brokerage firms, Ascendis Pharma A/S's (ASND, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 1.7, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.