PagerDuty Inc (PD, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2025 earnings on Sep 3, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2025 revenue is $116.48 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at -$0.21 per share. The full year 2025's revenue is expected to be $473.66 million and the earnings are expected to be -$0.88 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

PagerDuty Inc (PD, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for PagerDuty Inc (PD) for the full year 2025 have declined slightly from $473.75 million to $473.66 million. For 2026, estimates have increased from $533.10 million to $533.76 million. Earnings estimates for the full year 2025 have also been adjusted, moving from -$0.87 per share to -$0.88 per share. For 2026, the earnings estimates have been revised downward from -$0.66 per share to -$0.69 per share.

PagerDuty Inc (PD, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, PagerDuty Inc's (PD) actual revenue was $111.17 million, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $111.447 million by -0.25%. PagerDuty Inc's (PD) actual earnings were -$0.26 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of -$0.235 per share by -10.64%. After releasing the results, PagerDuty Inc (PD) was up by 5.68% in one day.

PagerDuty Inc (PD, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 11 analysts, the average target price for PagerDuty Inc (PD) is $26.04 with a high estimate of $30 and a low estimate of $22. The average target implies an upside of 31.63% from the current price of $19.78.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for PagerDuty Inc (PD, Financial) in one year is $37.93, suggesting an upside of 91.76% from the current price of $19.78.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 14 brokerage firms, PagerDuty Inc's (PD, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.4, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

