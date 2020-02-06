What's Driving Affirm Holdings Inc's Surprising 50% Stock Rally?

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM, Financial), a prominent player in the software industry, has recently witnessed a remarkable surge in its stock price. Over the past week alone, the company's shares have climbed by an impressive 39.80%, and over the last three months, the stock has seen a substantial 49.80% increase. Currently, Affirm boasts a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, with its shares trading at $43.98. This recent performance has led to the stock being rated as "Fairly Valued" according to the GF Value, which stands at $41.01, a slight increase from the $39.16 valuation three months ago.

Company Overview

Affirm Holdings Inc specializes in digital and mobile-first commerce solutions, offering innovative point-of-sale payment options and merchant commerce solutions. Predominantly operating in the United States, Affirm generates revenue through its merchant network and virtual card networks. This strategic focus on technology-driven financial services positions Affirm as a key player in the evolving digital payment landscape.

Assessing Affirm's Profitability

Despite its impressive growth, Affirm's profitability metrics suggest areas of concern. The company's Operating Margin stands at -11.40%, which, while better than 27.33% of its peers, indicates losses at the operational level. Similarly, its Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) are -19.77% and -5.84% respectively, positioning it better than only 22.33% and 31.92% of industry counterparts. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is also in the negative at -3.97%. These figures reflect the challenges Affirm faces in achieving profitability, as highlighted by its Profitability Rank of 4/10.

Growth Trajectory

Contrasting its profitability, Affirm's growth metrics are robust. The company's Growth Rank is a perfect 10/10. Over the past five years, its revenue per share has grown by 37.60%, significantly outperforming 92.94% of its industry peers. Looking ahead, Affirm is projected to maintain a strong growth trajectory, with an estimated total revenue growth rate of 23.02% over the next three to five years, surpassing 83.48% of competitors. Furthermore, its future EPS growth rate is expected to skyrocket by 64.20%, indicating potential for substantial profitability improvements.

Investor Confidence

Notable investors have maintained positions in Affirm, signaling confidence in its business model and future prospects. Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) holds a significant 4.07% share with 12,577,572 shares. Other prominent investors include Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) and Renaissance Technologies (Trades, Portfolio), each holding smaller stakes. This backing by seasoned investors could be seen as a positive indicator of Affirm's potential.

Competitive Landscape

In comparison to its competitors like Informatica Inc (INFA, Financial) with a market cap of $7.55 billion, Qualys Inc (QLYS, Financial) at $4.61 billion, and Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR, Financial) valued at $7.67 billion, Affirm stands out with its higher market cap and aggressive growth strategy. This suggests that while Affirm is currently facing profitability challenges, its growth-focused strategy and investor confidence paint a promising picture.

Conclusion

In summary, Affirm Holdings Inc has demonstrated significant stock price gains in the short term and maintains a strong growth outlook despite its current profitability challenges. The company's strategic focus on expanding its digital and mobile-first commerce solutions, combined with high investor confidence and a solid growth rank, positions it well for future success. As the market continues to evolve, Affirm's innovative approach could potentially lead to improved profitability and continued investor interest.

