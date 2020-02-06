The Investment Case for The Cooper Companies Inc (COO): How Financial Growth and Innovation Drive Market Outperformance

Exploring the Robust Financial Metrics and Strategic Innovations Positioning COO for Future Success

The Cooper Companies Inc (COO, Financial) has recently garnered significant attention from investors and financial analysts, thanks to its strong financial performance. With a current share price of $105.67, The Cooper Companies Inc has maintained a stable daily performance and achieved a notable three-month growth of 17.11%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, indicates that The Cooper Companies Inc is poised for significant future growth.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It evaluates stocks based on five key aspects: financial strength, profitability, growth, GF Value, and momentum. These aspects have been backtested from 2006 to 2021, showing a strong correlation with long-term stock performance. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield higher returns. The GF Score for The Cooper Companies Inc is an impressive 94 out of 100, indicating a high potential for outperformance.

Understanding The Cooper Companies Inc Business

The Cooper Companies Inc, with a market cap of $21.04 billion and annual sales of $3.8 billion, is a leading entity in the eyecare industry in the United States. It operates through two main segments: CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision deals primarily with contact lenses, holding about a quarter of the U.S. market share with popular brands like Proclear, Biofinity, MyDay, and Clariti. CooperSurgical focuses on reproductive, fertility, and women's health devices, including the unique hormone-free IUD, Paragard, which holds 17% of the U.S. market.

Financial Strength Breakdown

The Cooper Companies Inc's financial robustness is evident in its Interest Coverage ratio of 5.66, showcasing its ability to comfortably meet interest obligations. This strength is further supported by a healthy Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.69, reflecting strategic debt management and financial prudence.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

The Cooper Companies Inc excels in profitability, as indicated by its high Profitability Rank and a Piotroski F-Score. The company's consistent operational performance is further highlighted by a Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars. Growth is another area where The Cooper Companies Inc shines, with a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 13.8%, significantly outperforming industry peers.

Conclusion

Considering The Cooper Companies Inc's strong financial strength, impressive profitability, and robust growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores through the GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

