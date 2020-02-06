Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance and promising growth prospects. With its shares currently priced at $56.08, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc has experienced a daily gain of 0.81%, despite a three-month change of -9.72%. A detailed analysis, underscored by the GF Score, indicates that Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc is poised for significant growth in the foreseeable future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It evaluates stocks based on five key aspects: financial strength, profitability, growth, GF Value, and momentum. These aspects are weighted differently and have been backtested from 2006 to 2021, showing a strong correlation with long-term stock performance. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield higher returns. For Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, the GF Score is an impressive 94 out of 100, indicating a high potential for outperformance.

Understanding Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's Business

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, with a market cap of $76.8 billion and annual sales of $10.66 billion, stands as the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States. The company, known for its burritos, bowls, and other Mexican-inspired fare, operates nearly 3,440 stores primarily in the U.S., with a growing presence in Canada, the UK, France, and Germany. Chipotle is renowned for its commitment to high-quality ingredients and quick service, appealing to a broad demographic of consumers seeking both convenience and quality.

Financial Strength and Stability

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's financial robustness is reflected in its Financial Strength Rank of 6/10. The company boasts an Altman Z-Score of 11.1, indicating low risk of financial distress. Additionally, its strategic management of debt, with a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.4, further solidifies its financial health.

Profitability and Efficiency

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's Profitability Rank is outstanding at 9/10. The company's Operating Margin has impressively increased from 8.56% in 2019 to 16.54% in 2023. This consistent improvement highlights Chipotle's increasing efficiency in converting revenue into profit, a trend further supported by its rising Gross Margin over the past five years.

Growth Trajectory

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc is ranked highly for growth, with a Growth Rank of 10/10. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 19.2% outperforms 70.83% of its industry peers. This robust growth is complemented by a significant increase in EBITDA over the past few years, emphasizing Chipotle's ongoing expansion and operational success.

Conclusion

Considering Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's strong financial foundation, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for robust investment opportunities may find Chipotle an attractive option.

For more insights into companies with strong GF Scores, GuruFocus Premium members can explore our exclusive GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.