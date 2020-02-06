Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG, Financial), a key player in the transportation industry, has recently seen a significant uptick in its stock price. Over the past week, ATSG's stock price has increased by 2.62%, and over the last three months, it has surged by an impressive 25.82%. Currently, the stock is priced at $16.86, with a market capitalization of $1.11 billion. Despite this positive trend, the GF Value, which stands at $29.53, suggests caution, labeling the stock as a possible value trap.

Overview of Air Transport Services Group Inc

Air Transport Services Group Inc, with its subsidiaries, is deeply entrenched in the airfreight and logistics sector. The company's operations are broad, encompassing aircraft leasing and a range of support services primarily aimed at the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. ATSG's business is divided into two main segments: Cargo Aircraft Management and ACMI Services. The latter, which stands for Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance, is the major revenue generator for the company.

Assessing Profitability

ATSG boasts a high Profitability Rank of 9 out of 10. The company's operating margin stands at 7.30%, which is better than 48.61% of its peers in the industry. Other profitability metrics such as Return on Equity (ROE) at 1.30%, Return on Assets (ROA) at 0.47%, and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) at 2.31% also highlight its competitive stance, albeit these figures suggest there is room for improvement. Notably, ATSG has maintained profitability for the past 10 years, a testament to its solid business model and operational efficiency.

Growth Trajectory

The company's Growth Rank is commendable at 8 out of 10. Over the past five years, ATSG has achieved a revenue growth rate per share of 11.70%, significantly outperforming 76.49% of its industry counterparts. However, its 3-year revenue growth rate per share stands at a modest 1.50%. Looking ahead, the estimated total revenue growth rate for the next three to five years is projected at 2.18%. Despite a dip in the 3-year EPS growth rate, the 5-year EPS growth rate is robust at 16.90%, indicating potential for future earnings expansion.

Investor Holdings

Notable investors in ATSG include Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss, holding 2,964,670 shares, representing 4.51% of the company's shares. Another significant holder is First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio), with 503,330 shares, accounting for 0.77% of the shares.

Competitive Landscape

ATSG operates in a competitive landscape with key players such as Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA, Financial), Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT, Financial), and Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC, Financial), with market caps of $900.809 million, $768.649 million, and $812.629 million respectively. These companies, like ATSG, are significant contributors to the transportation sector, particularly in air travel and logistics.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Air Transport Services Group Inc's recent stock performance and its robust growth metrics paint a picture of a company with solid fundamentals and promising growth prospects. However, the GF Value's cautionary stance suggests that investors should carefully consider the potential risks associated with this stock. The company's ability to maintain its profitability and capitalize on growth opportunities will be crucial in determining its future market position and shareholder value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.