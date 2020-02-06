Release Date: September 01, 2024

Positive Points

Michael Hill International Ltd (ASX:MHJ, Financial) reported a 4% increase in revenue to $645 million on a 52-week basis, including the Bevilles acquisition.

Digital sales grew by 16% to $48 million, reflecting the success of the company's omnichannel strategy.

The company successfully launched new brands and expanded its store network, including the opening of a global flagship store at Chadstone.

The Michael Hill loyalty program, Brilliance, now has over 2.5 million members, contributing to higher average transaction values and gross margins.

The company demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainability with initiatives like gold recycling, jewelry repairs, and the launch of the Michael Hill Foundation.

Negative Points

Comparable earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) declined to $15.9 million, impacted by lower gross margins and inflationary cost pressures.

Gross margin fell to 16.6%, driven by higher input costs for gold and mined diamonds, as well as increased competitive activity.

The New Zealand segment experienced a significant revenue decline of 11.8% on a 52-week basis, with security incidents impacting earnings by approximately $5 million.

The company decided not to declare a final dividend for FY24 due to compressed earnings and a focus on prudent investment.

Inflationary cost pressures affected operating expenses, particularly store labor and occupancy costs, leading to measures to reduce discretionary spend and overheads.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain why the margins for the Australian division were weaker compared to New Zealand and Canada, particularly in the second half? Does the comparable EBIT figure include costs associated with the acquisition of Bevilles?

A: Australia bears some incremental costs due to the corporate cost center, which is not proportionately allocated. Historically, New Zealand has had the best EBIT as a percent of sales due to lower occupancy and labor costs. For Australia, we anticipate lifting the gross margin back to around 62% for FY25. The comparable EBIT figure does include Bevilles-related costs, both acquisition and integration.

Q: You mentioned a focus on clearing inventory in FY24 to make way for higher-margin products in FY25. What types of high-margin products are you referring to, and what are your gross margin expectations for the year ahead?

A: We aimed to reduce inventory holdings by year-end, which we successfully did. We have three or four specific product categories that we will focus on in FY25, resourced to new vendors for higher margin contributions. We are targeting a gross margin recovery to around 62% for FY25, aiming for a 150 to 200 basis points improvement.

Q: Can you provide a number around CapEx and debt expectations for FY25, and any indication of the Bevilles store rollout over the next 12 months?

A: CapEx for FY25 is expected to be around $15 million, down from $30 million in FY24. This will be split between digital/IT and store investments. For Bevilles, we are in a watch-and-learn phase until Christmas, with further store rollouts in the second half subject to performance. We plan to be prudent with expenses in the first half of FY25.

Q: How should we think about the next 6 to 12 months in New Zealand from a sales perspective, given the trends in early FY25?

A: New Zealand has been the most economically challenged market. We are seeing some positive trends with recent rate cuts, and we expect New Zealand to get back to flat or growth reasonably quickly. We are cautiously optimistic about the market improving.

Q: Has the security situation in New Zealand improved, given the $5 million impact on earnings?

A: We haven't had any security incidents since mid to late June. We have invested in security measures and partnered with police and landlords. We are not budgeting the same level of investment in security for this year, indicating our confidence in the situation improving.

Q: Can you provide further information on the steps taken to reduce discretionary spend, corporate roles, and overheads, and the timing of these savings?

A: The measures predominantly involved structure and labor. We took steps around leadership roles and team composition, with savings starting to annualize monthly. Most benefits will be seen towards the backend of FY25.

Q: How did the concentrated clearance activity in May and June impact sales and margins, and has this carried into the eight-week trading update?

A: The higher promotional activity translated to increased sales and moderately impacted margins. The clearance activity finished at the end of June and did not roll into FY25. We have another clearance event planned in the first half of FY25.

Q: How clean is the inventory position, and what are the expectations for discount periods in FY25?

A: We are pleased with the reduced inventory levels at year-end and anticipate maintaining this new run rate. We feel confident and comfortable with our inventory, and we do not foresee significant discount periods impacting FY25.

Q: To what extent will higher input costs remain a headwind in FY25?

A: Gold prices remain a concern, but diamond prices have stabilized. It can take up to 12 months for new inventory costs to flow through. While gold prices are a risk, diamonds are our biggest input cost, and their pricing has calmed down.

Q: Can you provide a sense of the annualized benefits from the changes in labor costs and occupancy for FY25?

A: Occupancy costs are a headwind due to landlord negotiations. We aim to optimize rostering to offset labor cost increases. The inclusion of Bevilles in the second half of FY24 impacted labor costs, but we expect more comparable figures in FY25.

