Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE, Financial) is set to release its Q3 2024 earnings on Sep 4, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q3 2024 revenue is $7.66 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.45 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $29.75 billion and the earnings are expected to be $1.64 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) for the full year 2024 have increased from $29.15 billion to $29.75 billion and for 2025 from $30.44 billion to $31.22 billion. Earnings estimates have remained flat at $1.64 per share for the full year 2024 and have declined from $1.87 per share to $1.86 per share for 2025.

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's (HPE) actual revenue was $7.20 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $6.82 billion by 5.58%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's (HPE) actual earnings were $0.24 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $0.334 per share by -28.14%. After releasing the results, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) was up by 10.68% in one day.

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 14 analysts, the average target price for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) is $20.75 with a high estimate of $24 and a low estimate of $16. The average target implies an upside of 7.11% from the current price of $19.37.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE, Financial) in one year is $17.03, suggesting a downside of -12.08% from the current price of $19.37.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 16 brokerage firms, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co's (HPE, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.6, indicating a "Hold" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

