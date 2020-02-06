Hormel Foods Corp (HRL, Financial) is set to release its Q3 2024 earnings on Sep 4, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q3 2024 revenue is $2,951.62 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.35 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $12.14 billion and the earnings are expected to be $1.57 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) for the full year 2024 have decreased from $12.18 billion to $12.14 billion, and for 2025 from $12.42 billion to $12.41 billion. Earnings estimates for the full year 2024 have remained stable at $1.57 per share, while for 2025, they have increased from $1.70 per share to $1.71 per share.

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, Hormel Foods Corp's (HRL) actual revenue was $2,887.35 million, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $2,967.45 million by -2.7%. Hormel Foods Corp's (HRL) actual earnings were $0.34 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $0.348 per share by -2.3%. After releasing the results, Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) was up by 0.62% in one day.

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 7 analysts, the average target price for Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) is $32.78 with a high estimate of $37 and a low estimate of $28. The average target implies an upside of 0.71% from the current price of $32.55.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Hormel Foods Corp (HRL, Financial) in one year is $45.04, suggesting an upside of 38.37% from the current price of $32.55.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 11 brokerage firms, Hormel Foods Corp's (HRL, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 3.0, indicating a "Hold" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.