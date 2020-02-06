AeroVironment Inc (AVAV, Financial) is set to release its Q1 2025 earnings on Sep 4, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q1 2025 revenue is $184.71 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.57 per share. The full year 2025's revenue is expected to be $847.7 million and the earnings are expected to be $3 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

AeroVironment Inc (AVAV, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for AeroVironment Inc (AVAV) for the full year 2025 have increased from $803 million to $847.7 million, and for 2026 from $883.77 million to $956.77 million. Similarly, earnings estimates have risen from $2.81 per share to $3 per share for the full year 2025, and from $2.67 per share to $3.52 per share for 2026.

AeroVironment Inc (AVAV, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, AeroVironment Inc's (AVAV) actual revenue was $196.98 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $188.55 million by 4.47%. AeroVironment Inc's (AVAV) actual earnings were $0.22 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $0.019 per share by 1057.89%. After releasing the results, AeroVironment Inc (AVAV) was down by -7.73% in one day.

AeroVironment Inc (AVAV, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 6 analysts, the average target price for AeroVironment Inc (AVAV) is $214.50 with a high estimate of $245 and a low estimate of $162. The average target implies an upside of 5.27% from the current price of $203.76.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for AeroVironment Inc (AVAV, Financial) in one year is $158.87, suggesting a downside of -22.03% from the current price of $203.76.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 7 brokerage firms, AeroVironment Inc's (AVAV, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 1.6, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.