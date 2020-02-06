Ciena Corp (CIEN, Financial) is set to release its Q3 2024 earnings on Sep 4, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q3 2024 revenue is $927.21 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.02 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $3.998 billion and the earnings are expected to be $0.67 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Ciena Corp (CIEN, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Ciena Corp (CIEN) for the full year 2024 have declined from $4.108 billion to $3.998 billion, and for 2025 from $4.420 billion to $4.316 billion. Earnings estimates have also seen a decrease, with projections for the full year 2024 falling from $1.50 per share to $0.67 per share, and for 2025 from $2.10 per share to $1.69 per share.

Ciena Corp (CIEN, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, Ciena Corp's (CIEN) actual revenue was $910.83 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $894.94 million by 1.78%. Ciena Corp's (CIEN) actual earnings were -$0.12 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of -$0.034 per share by -252.94%. After releasing the results, Ciena Corp (CIEN) was up by 0.66% in one day.

Ciena Corp (CIEN, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 14 analysts, the average target price for Ciena Corp (CIEN) is $56.96 with a high estimate of $68 and a low estimate of $44. The average target implies a downside of -1.19% from the current price of $57.65.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Ciena Corp (CIEN, Financial) in one year is $57.22, suggesting an [upside/downside] of -0.75% from the current price of $57.65.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 17 brokerage firms, Ciena Corp's (CIEN, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.2, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

