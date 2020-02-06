Earnings To Watch: C3.ai Inc (AI) Reports Q1 2025 Result

C3.ai Inc (AI, Financial) is set to release its Q1 2025 earnings on Sep 4, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q1 2025 revenue is $86.94 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at -$0.56 per share. The full year 2025's revenue is expected to be $383.39 million and the earnings are expected to be -$2.29 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

C3.ai Inc (AI, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for C3.ai Inc (AI) have remained steady at $383.39 million for the full year 2025 and at $467 million for 2026. Similarly, earnings estimates have remained unchanged at -$2.29 per share for the full year 2025 and at -$2.17 per share for 2026.

C3.ai Inc (AI, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, C3.ai Inc's (AI) actual revenue was $86.59 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $84.396 million by 2.6%. C3.ai Inc's (AI) actual earnings were -$0.59 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of -$0.746 per share by 20.91%. After releasing the results, C3.ai Inc (AI) was up by 19.44% in one day.

C3.ai Inc (AI, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 11 analysts, the average target price for C3.ai Inc (AI) is $28.39 with a high estimate of $40 and a low estimate of $15. The average target implies an upside of 21.62% from the current price of $23.34.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for C3.ai Inc (AI, Financial) in one year is $34.94, suggesting an upside of 49.7% from the current price of $23.34.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 15 brokerage firms, C3.ai Inc's (AI, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 3.0, indicating a "Hold" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.