Sprinklr Inc (CXM, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2025 earnings on Sep 4, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2025 revenue is $194.50 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.02 per share. The full year 2025's revenue is expected to be $780.42 million and the earnings are expected to be $0.20 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Sprinklr Inc (CXM, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Sprinklr Inc (CXM) have declined from $805.09 million to $780.42 million for the full year 2025, and from $896.93 million to $828.90 million for 2026. Earnings estimates have remained flat at $0.20 per share for the full year 2025 and have declined from $0.27 per share to $0.26 per share for 2026.

Sprinklr Inc (CXM, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, Sprinklr Inc's (CXM) actual revenue was $195.96 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $194.37 million by 0.82%. Sprinklr Inc's (CXM) actual earnings were $0.04 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $0.032 per share by 25%. After releasing the results, Sprinklr Inc (CXM) was down by -15.13% in one day.

Sprinklr Inc (CXM, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 10 analysts, the average target price for Sprinklr Inc (CXM) is $11.80 with a high estimate of $17 and a low estimate of $9. The average target implies an upside of 31.55% from the current price of $8.97.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Sprinklr Inc (CXM, Financial) in one year is $15.29, suggesting an upside of 70.46% from the current price of $8.97.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 14 brokerage firms, Sprinklr Inc's (CXM, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.5, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.