Earnings To Watch: REV Group Inc (REVG) Reports Q3 2024 Result

REV Group Inc (REVG, Financial) is set to release its Q3 2024 earnings on Sep 4, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q3 2024 revenue is $618.69 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.37 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $2.44 billion and the earnings are expected to be $4.43 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

REV Group Inc (REVG, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for REV Group Inc (REVG) have seen a decline from $2.49 billion to $2.44 billion for the full year 2024, and from $2.61 billion to $2.50 billion for 2025. On the earnings front, estimates have increased from $4.37 per share to $4.43 per share for the full year 2024, and from $2.03 per share to $2.09 per share for 2025.

REV Group Inc (REVG, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, REV Group Inc's (REVG) actual revenue was $616.9 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $601.459 million by 2.57%. REV Group Inc's (REVG) actual earnings were $0.28 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $0.205 per share by 36.59%. After releasing the results, REV Group Inc (REVG) was up by 12.1% in one day.

REV Group Inc (REVG, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 4 analysts, the average target price for REV Group Inc (REVG) is $29.13 with a high estimate of $33 and a low estimate of $22. The average target implies a downside of -8.53% from the current price of $31.84.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for REV Group Inc (REVG, Financial) in one year is $16.53, suggesting a downside of -48.08% from the current price of $31.84.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 4 brokerage firms, REV Group Inc's (REVG, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.5, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.