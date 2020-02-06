Couchbase Inc (BASE, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2025 earnings on Sep 4, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2025 revenue is $51.09 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at -$0.32 per share. The full year 2025's revenue is expected to be $207.32 million and the earnings are expected to be -$1.36 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Couchbase Inc (BASE, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Couchbase Inc (BASE) for the full year 2025 have increased from $205.94 million to $207.32 million, while for 2026, they have declined from $241.75 million to $240.54 million. Earnings estimates for the full year 2025 have declined from -$1.28 per share to -$1.36 per share, and for 2026, they have declined from -$1.09 per share to -$1.12 per share.

Couchbase Inc (BASE, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, Couchbase Inc's (BASE) actual revenue was $51.33 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $48.64 million by 5.52%. Couchbase Inc's (BASE) actual earnings were -$0.42 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of -$0.355 per share by 18.31%. After releasing the results, Couchbase Inc (BASE) was down by 14.49% in one day.

Couchbase Inc (BASE, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 14 analysts, the average target price for Couchbase Inc (BASE) is $26 with a high estimate of $32 and a low estimate of $18. The average target implies an upside of 32.52% from the current price of $19.62.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Couchbase Inc (BASE, Financial) in one year is $20.65, suggesting an upside of 5.25% from the current price of $19.62.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 15 brokerage firms, Couchbase Inc's (BASE, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.1, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies a Strong Buy, and 5 denotes a Sell.

