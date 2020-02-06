Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Sep 4, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $285.37 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.06 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $1.15 billion and the earnings are expected to be $0.19 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) for the full year 2024 have decreased from $1.15 billion to $1.15 billion. For 2025, the estimates have been revised down from $1.18 billion to $1.16 billion. Earnings estimates have also been adjusted, decreasing from $0.21 per share to $0.19 per share for the full year 2024, and from $0.31 per share to $0.29 per share for 2025.

Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, Torrid Holdings Inc's (CURV) actual revenue was $279.77 million, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $282.40 million by -0.93%. Torrid Holdings Inc's (CURV) actual earnings were $0.12 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $0.09 per share by 29.03%. After releasing the results, Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) was flat in one day.

Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 4 analysts, the average target price for Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) is $6.63 with a high estimate of $8 and a low estimate of $5. The average target implies an upside of 0.38% from the current price of $6.60.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV, Financial) in one year is $4.75, suggesting a downside of -28.03% from the current price of $6.60.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 5 brokerage firms, Torrid Holdings Inc's (CURV, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 3.2, indicating a "Hold" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.