Daktronics Inc (DAKT, Financial) is set to release its Q1 2025 earnings on Sep 4, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q1 2025 revenue is $229.07 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.28 per share. The full year 2025's revenue is expected to be $845.16 million and the earnings are expected to be $1.06 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Daktronics Inc (DAKT, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Daktronics Inc (DAKT) for the full year 2025 have increased from $820.78 million to $845.16 million, and for 2026, they have increased from $850.19 million to $876.92 million. Earnings estimates for the full year 2025 have risen from $0.81 per share to $1.06 per share, and for 2026, from $0.92 per share to $1.17 per share.

Daktronics Inc (DAKT, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, Daktronics Inc's (DAKT) actual revenue was $215.88 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $186.19 million by 15.95%. Daktronics Inc's (DAKT) actual earnings were $0.05 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $0.155 per share by -67.74%. After releasing the results, Daktronics Inc (DAKT) was up by 21.79% in one day.

Daktronics Inc (DAKT, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 2 analysts, the average target price for Daktronics Inc (DAKT) is $16.75 with a high estimate of $17 and a low estimate of $16.50. The average target implies an upside of 16% from the current price of $14.44.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Daktronics Inc (DAKT, Financial) in one year is $7.86, suggesting a downside of -45.57% from the current price of $14.44.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 1 brokerage firm, Daktronics Inc's (DAKT, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 1.0, indicating a "Buy" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

