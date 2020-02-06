What To Expect From Yext Inc (YEXT) Q2 2025 Earnings

Yext Inc (YEXT, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2025 earnings on Sep 4, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2025 revenue is $98.14 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at -$0.05 per share. The full year 2025's revenue is expected to be $395.49 million and the earnings are expected to be $0.02 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Yext Inc (YEXT, Financial) Estimates Trends

Revenue estimates for Yext Inc (YEXT) have declined from $400.31 million to $395.49 million for the full year 2025 and from $425.25 million to $416.35 million for 2026 over the past 90 days. Earnings estimates for Yext Inc (YEXT) have increased from $0 per share to $0.02 per share for the full year 2025 and from $0.09 per share to $0.23 per share for 2026 over the past 90 days.

Yext Inc (YEXT, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, Yext Inc's (YEXT) actual revenue was $95.99 million, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $96.325 million by -0.35%. Yext Inc's (YEXT) actual earnings were -$0.03 per share, which met analysts' earnings expectations. After releasing the results, Yext Inc (YEXT) was down by -0.2% in one day.

Yext Inc (YEXT, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 4 analysts, the average target price for Yext Inc (YEXT) is $6.90 with a high estimate of $8 and a low estimate of $5.50. The average target implies an upside of 35.56% from the current price of $5.09.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Yext Inc (YEXT, Financial) in one year is $6.68, suggesting an upside of 31.24% from the current price of $5.09.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 5 brokerage firms, Yext Inc's (YEXT, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.4, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

