America's Car-Mart Inc (CRMT, Financial) is set to release its Q1 2025 earnings on Sep 4, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q1 2025 revenue is $338.78 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.66 per share. The full year 2025's revenue is expected to be $1.32 billion and the earnings are expected to be $2.26 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

America's Car-Mart Inc (CRMT, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for America's Car-Mart Inc (CRMT) for the full year 2025 have decreased from $1.39 billion to $1.32 billion, and for 2026, estimates have been revised down from $1.45 billion to $1.33 billion. Earnings estimates have also seen a downward revision; for the full year 2025, earnings per share estimates dropped from $2.87 to $2.26, and for 2026, from $5.99 to $4.52 per share.

America's Car-Mart Inc (CRMT, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of April 30, 2024, America's Car-Mart Inc's (CRMT) actual revenue was $364.67 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $361.47 million by 0.89%. America's Car-Mart Inc's (CRMT) actual earnings were $0.06 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $0.887 per share by -93.24%. After releasing the results, America's Car-Mart Inc (CRMT) was down by -6.43% in one day.

America's Car-Mart Inc (CRMT, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 3 analysts, the average target price for America's Car-Mart Inc (CRMT) is $60.67 with a high estimate of $68 and a low estimate of $50. The average target implies an upside of 0.23% from the current price of $60.53.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for America's Car-Mart Inc (CRMT, Financial) in one year is $92.32, suggesting a potential upside of 52.52% from the current price of $60.53.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 4 brokerage firms, America's Car-Mart Inc's (CRMT, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 3.3, indicating a "Hold" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.